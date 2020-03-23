AUSTIN, Texas —

People around the country are joining the "Shelter in Shape" movement, as the workout submissions to KVUE have spanned from California to South Carolina and many places in between.

Jake's workout for episode two is called "Deck of Cards."

The training focuses on two primary moves — hand-release push-ups and squats — and can be done at home or at a park.

The exact workout goes as follows:

Red cards are air squats.

Black cards are hand-release push-ups.

The value of the card indicates the number of moves one must do.

Aces are your choice of one squat or one push-up.

Jacks, Queens and Kings are five four-way crunches—one rep is a regular crunch, a reverse crunch (legs to chest) and a bicycle.

Jokers are one leg blaster—one rep is 20 squats, 20 alternating lunges, 20 jumping lunges and 10 jump squats.

See how fast you can do it and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple: any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin-area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

