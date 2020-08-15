Shelter in Shape: Take a Hike

With the Barton Creek Greenbelt back open, it's the perfect time to Shelter in Shape on one of the most popular outdoor spots in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Barton Creek Greenbelt was shut down for a bit due to COVID-19, but the trails are open again as long as you make a reservation.

That's what KVUE's Jake Garcia did — the goal being to not just Shelter in Shape, but to also go for a hike.

With that in mind, this workout is called "Take a Hike."

It's a workout that can be done at any trail of your choosing.

Garcia chose Barton Creek Trail and set out for a seven-mile trek on one of the most popular outdoor spots in Texas.

He picked up the path a few miles out from Zilker Park and decided to make the destination "Twin Falls," which is about two-and-a-half hours away.

The rest of the Shelter In Shape movement was sticking with the hiking theme as well.

Three of KVUE's own have been hiking around three iconic National Parks.

General Manager Kristie Gonzales took a trip to Yellowstone.

I didn’t know the Earth could be so amazing. @YellowstoneNPS pic.twitter.com/95qsldcWWD — Kristie Gonzales KVUE (@GonzalesKristie) August 6, 2020

Reporter Tori Larned visited the Great Sand Dunes.

And digital producer Becca Flores visited practically every scenic spot in Utah.

As for the localized version of "Take a Hike," Barton Creek Greenbelt offers a little bit of everything.

The running water at the start is a sign of what's not to come at the end.

There are rock climbers taking advantage of the steep cliffs that line both sides of the creek.

Hikers, like Jake, are grateful for the constant source of shade they provide.

It's important to take advantage of that shade if you're doing this hike in the summer.