Shelter in Shape: Saturday Squats

Saturdays are for the squats and this workout will make sure you do a lot of them in a very little amount of time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Today's Shelter in Shape workout is called "Saturday Squats."

You're alternating between squats and a 400-meter run and upping the squat count by 10 after each lap.

Set a clock for 25 minutes and see how many sets you can get. The higher you go, the better the burn is going to be.

As is the case with many of the Shelter in Shape workouts, having a strategy is important. This one is a marathon and not a sprint, but it's also important to consider that you'll be tired by the end regardless and the reps you get in while fresh can't be taken away.

The rest of the Shelter in Shape movement is hard at work as well.

The guys at Chux Speed like to say it's fun being fast. Sure enough, sand work will make anything else feel like light work.

Jack Woche from Austin went over his house and into a hoop with this trick shot:

When it comes to Saturday Squats, one of the decisions you'll have to make once you get winded is whether it's best to burn through the lap and then catch your breath, or rattle off the squats and coast for the 400 meters.

I finished just over eight sets for a total of 380 squats and two miles (eight laps).

See how fast you can do it and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a weekly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia takes you through an at-home or socially distant workout and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

RELATED:

The rules are simple. Any athletic activity is accepted. Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter, @jakegarciakvue on Instagram, or text 512-459-9442.