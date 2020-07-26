Shelter in Shape: Run 4 Rivs

Sheltering in Shape is always more rewarding when it's done for someone or something that's near and dear.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four years ago, I ran my first full marathon. I did all the training leading up to the race, finished the race itself and then swore I'd never do something as strenuous again.

A few days later, I changed my mind completely because that's when I met Tommy Rivers Puzey.

Puzey won that marathon that I struggled through, and I was doing a feature story on him to find out what made him great.

Four years later it's Tommy that's struggling.

The latest episode of Shelter in Shape is running or biking four miles because that's exactly what Tommy would want us to do. The workout is called "Run 4 Rivs."

Puzey is a highly decorated marathon runner from Flagstaff, Arizona.

He runs 10 miles to work and 10 miles back from work each day.

You might recognize him as one of iFit's virtual trainers.

Recently, we learned that Puzey has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer. His brother asked that we donate to his GoFundMe to help with the hospital bills and help spread the word through running.

This weekend, folks from all over the country are Running 4 Rivs – from people he's personally touched to those he's never met.

As we put in our miles, we're doing it because that's what Puzey's known for best. After all, his outlook inspired me to never stop running.

But we also do it because he's not just a runner; he's a husband and a father to three young girls. This Shelter in Shape is for them and the entire Puzey family.