Shelter in Shape: Cheat Day

The finale of Shelter in Shape is a chance to celebrate all we've accomplished.

AUSTIN, Texas — They say all good things must come to an end, and it's with a heavy heart that we've reached the Shelter in Shape finale workout.

It's not even really a workout, more like a celebration of all we've accomplished.

We've been through a lot these past few months, and our time together has been a bright spot in the face of darkness.

With that in mind, today's workout is called 'Cheat Day.'

Too much of anything is never a good thing, including exercise.

So on this day off, we're giving ourselves a pat on the back. It's a chance to sit back, replay the greatest hits and admire our accomplishments.

We stared right into the eyes of COVID-19, and instead of complaining, we jumped straight into training.

"The Name Game" put us on the map.

Hop on board before it's too late.



Shelter in Shape with Jake is here with Episode 3.



Today's workout: The Name Game. pic.twitter.com/7X9pjDvIJr — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 23, 2020

"The Sunday Rundays" introduced us to fascinating people with fascinating stories.

Tonight on @KVUE: An Austin ultra-marathon runner is making on-foot deliveries to her at-risk neighbors.



We ran a 7-mile loop today, where she dropped off everything from Easter egg baskets and books to nail products and crossword puzzles. pic.twitter.com/bKGr9xmMW0 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 2, 2020

And the burpees, no question, we're everybody's favorite.

Rise and Grind.



Today’s workout: Burpee Burnout. pic.twitter.com/0YaBcN7kea — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 4, 2020

For the past five months, there were the intense competitions and incredible creativity.

There were times where the past met the present and times where we invested in our future.

There were the workouts that pushed us to the limits ... and a community whose support and generosity knew no limits.

When I decided to run 48 miles in 48 hours, I was doing it for myself.



But as I sit here now, 48 hours later, I'm grateful that it turned into something so much greater.



From @KVUE Daybreak: pic.twitter.com/yg3rKVrqZY — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) May 31, 2020

Each week, Jake picked his favorite workout and you did as well.

We proved that staying safe and staying in shape could not only survive a pandemic, but thrive in a pandemic.