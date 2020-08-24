Shelter in Shape: Cheat Day

AUSTIN, Texas — They say all good things must come to an end, and it's with a heavy heart that we've reached the Shelter in Shape finale workout.
It's not even really a workout, more like a celebration of all we've accomplished.
We've been through a lot these past few months, and our time together has been a bright spot in the face of darkness.
With that in mind, today's workout is called 'Cheat Day.'
Too much of anything is never a good thing, including exercise.
So on this day off, we're giving ourselves a pat on the back. It's a chance to sit back, replay the greatest hits and admire our accomplishments.
We stared right into the eyes of COVID-19, and instead of complaining, we jumped straight into training.
"The Name Game" put us on the map.
"The Sunday Rundays" introduced us to fascinating people with fascinating stories.
And the burpees, no question, we're everybody's favorite.
For the past five months, there were the intense competitions and incredible creativity.
There were times where the past met the present and times where we invested in our future.
There were the workouts that pushed us to the limits ... and a community whose support and generosity knew no limits.
Each week, Jake picked his favorite workout and you did as well.
We proved that staying safe and staying in shape could not only survive a pandemic, but thrive in a pandemic.
So as we say goodbye from one training partner to another, we'll see you down the road one day for the next episode of Shelter in Shape with Jake.