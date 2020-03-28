AUSTIN, Texas — Shelter in Shape, meet Hustle from Home.

In Friday's edition of Shelter in Shape with Jake, I joined the folks at Camp Gladiator for a workout led by co-founder and co-CEO Ally Davidson.

The workout was streamed on Facebook Live and concentrated on agility and strength.

The only equipment needed was a workout mat, dumbbells and toilet paper.

The workout lasted about an hour and finished with a burnout session where you see how many Johnny Cs, squat jacks, mountain climbers and burpees you can do in 45 seconds (for each exercise).

The full workout can be found here.

Camp Gladiator's workouts are free and open to the public on its Facebook page. The live workouts stream three times a day (5:30 a.m. CT, 8 a.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT) Monday through Friday, and once on Saturdays at 8 a.m.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially distant workout of the day and share his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

