AUSTIN, Texas — Five days ago, Shane Buechele revealed to his Twitter followers plans to continue his college football career near his hometown, Arlington, TX.

The former Longhorn quarterback will graduate from UT in May then transfer to Southern Methodist University, where he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

It is believed, Buechele wanted a fresh start and another opportunity to become a starting quarterback, since Sam Ehlinger took over the reigns as the Longhorns' first string quarterback. Buechele finished his career at Texas with 4,636 yards passing, 30 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions and four rushing touchdowns.

On Tuesday, an interview with Buechele surfaced on a YouTube page belonging to Paige Loren.

During the interview, Buechele discussed the injuries he suffered during his sophomore season, which was Tom Herman's 1st season at UT's head coach.

"Kind of struggled with that then going into this last season in 2018, I struggled again with some injuries in fall camp which caused me to be the back up," said Buechele. "But, I did still play in two games."

Buechele complimented his teammates and the coaching staff throughout it all. The future SMU Mustang also commented on his plans to graduate from UT in May with a degree in sports management with a minor in business.

Buechele said the recruiting process as a graduate transfer was, "nerve wracking," but mentioned, "he never wanted to leave the University of Texas."

He was asked about his decision to not work out with current Longhorns this spring and said, "I think it was unfair to me and my teammates, who I am very close with."

Buechele added there was not any animosity within the program towards him and his decision.

Buechele will report to SMU and begin playing for Mustangs head coach, Sonny Dykes (son of late, great Texas Tech head coach, Spike Dykes).