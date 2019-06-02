Seven Hutto Hippos are headed to the next level, after signing their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

Joey Zimmerman - West Texas A&M Track & Pole Vault

Chux Nwabuko - Texas Tech Football

Caleb Forrest - University of Texas at Permian Basin Football

Carrington Mitchell - University of Texas at El Paso Football

Jaylen Mays - Hardin Simmons Football

Jared Herrick - Trinity Football

Aaron Castro - Trinity Valley and Texas Tech Football

