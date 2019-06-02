Seven Hutto Hippos are headed to the next level, after signing their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.
Joey Zimmerman - West Texas A&M Track & Pole Vault
Chux Nwabuko - Texas Tech Football
Caleb Forrest - University of Texas at Permian Basin Football
Carrington Mitchell - University of Texas at El Paso Football
Jaylen Mays - Hardin Simmons Football
Jared Herrick - Trinity Football
Aaron Castro - Trinity Valley and Texas Tech Football
RELATED:
Cedar Ridge sends 10 to the next level on National Signing Day
5 Vandegrift Vipers ink letters of intent on National Signing Day
Four Cedar Park Timberwolves ink letters of intent on National Signing Day