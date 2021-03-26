Part-time Austin resident Sergio García survives WGC Match Play with walk-off hole-in-one

García advances to the Round of 16 after defeating Lee Westwood in a stunning walk-off ace.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sergio García, who has a home right here in Austin, sealed the deal in a playoff match with Lee Westwood with a spectacular ace at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday at the Austin Country Club.

The part-time Austin resident nailed the walk-off tee shot on the fourth playoff hole after being tied with Westwood in Group 8, with two wins and a loss each.

García and Westwood had both posted par on each of the first three playoff holes before García landed the hole-in-one, knocking Westwood out of the tournament with one swing.

A walk-off hole in one from part-time Austin resident Sergio García

It was a stunning victory for García, who is the 39th seed in the tournament. He has never taken the overall title in the WGC-Match Play but holds a 33-24-1 overall record in the competition.

García will go on to face 48th seed Mackenzie Hughes in the Round of 16 on Saturday.