Texas A&M football added a pair of cross-division opponents to its 2020 football schedule with a home game against Florida and a road contest vs. Tennessee as the Southeastern Conference continues to plan for its unprecedented 10-game, league-only season.



The Aggies will welcome five SEC foes to Kyle Field for the first time with the addition of the Gators to the home schedule which also includes defending national champion LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, which was originally scheduled for AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Prior to the SEC's decision to adjust the schedule, Texas A&M was slated to host non-conference opponents ACU, North Texas, Colorado and Fresno State at Kyle Field.



In recognition of this schedule modification as well as the vital role season ticket holders play in supporting championship athletics, Texas A&M Athletics will revalue ticket prices for Kyle Field seating areas and the 12th Man Foundation will reduce the cost of associated seat donations. Further communication regarding these reductions, along with donation and refund options, will be provided to season ticket holders.



The Aggies and Gators matched up three seasons ago as the Maroon & White left the swamp with a 19-17 victory in 2017 to even the all-time series at two wins apiece. Florida's last appearance in College Station was A&M's first game as a member of the SEC in 2012 as the visitors came away with the 20-17 win.



Texas A&M will be making its first-ever trip to Knoxville as they face off against the Volunteers for the fourth time in program history, UT leads the all-time series 2-1. A&M won the most recent match-up as they claimed a 45-38 overtime victory in the top-10 showdown at Kyle Field in 2016.



The dates for the Aggies' 2020 football schedule will be announced within the next two weeks, according to the SEC.