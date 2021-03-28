Scottie Scheffler advances to semifinals at WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

In his first career appearance at Dell Match Play, Scottie Scheffler is into Sunday's final four. He's the first Longhorn to accomplish that feat in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Scottie Scheffler hadn't been in a match play tournament since his time wearing the burnt orange.

Yet after five scintillating rounds at WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, he's burned through most of the field and has advanced to Sunday's semifinal round.

He becomes the first Longhorn to advance to the final four in the tournament's five-year history in Austin.

His journey to get there was anything but easy, as he had to go through murderer's row on Saturday.

In his morning match, he beat Ryder Cup legend and match play powerhouse Ian Poulter 5 & 4.

In the afternoon, he beat Jon Rahm, the No. 3 ranked player in the world.

"I felt like I played some really good golf," Scheffler said. "I kept things bogey free, made them feel like they had to do something special to beat me, which they weren’t able to do."

Scheffler played 31 holes on Saturday. He birdied 15 of them.

Bringing the Texas crowd to their feet. 🤘



Scottie Scheffler is the first Longhorn to reach the Semifinals in our five-year history in Austin. pic.twitter.com/Nmnjpiy4sQ — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 27, 2021

He never trailed in either match, but likely felt some semblance of pressure when Rahm chipped in for birdie on hole 14.

Cool and collected though, Scheffler took the momentum right back with a birdie putt of his own to keep his lead at 3 up.

“It was kind of his do-or-die moment for the round and I had a feeling he was going to hit a really good shot, and it happened to go in. I knew I had to roll that one in to keep things in check,” he said.

Scheffler went on to close things out on 17, beating Rahm 3 & 1. He did so right in front of his family and a fan club from the 40 Acres.

"It’s nice to be in front of a home crowd," Scheffler said. "I got some friends and family out here so it’s nice to play some good golf in front of them."

From attending as a fan to competing in the tournament.



Life has come full circle for Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/5Ne6qZGgC8 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 25, 2021