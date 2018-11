Westlake vs. Vela. Friday at 7:30 p.m. - CC Buc

Hutto vs. Foster. Friday at 7:30 p.m. - Waller

Giddings vs. Silsbee. Friday 7:30 p.m. - Porter

Georgetown vs. Alvin Shadow Creek. Saturday at 1 p.m. - Bryan

Liberty Hill vs. Sealy. Friday at 7:30 p.m. - Bastrop

Shiner vs. Refugio. Friday at 7:30 p.m. - SA Farris

Mason vs. Wallis Brazos. Friday at 7:30 p.m. - Judson

Cameron Yoe vs. East Chambers. Friday 7 p.m. - Shenandoah

Blanco vs. East Bernard. Friday at 7p.m. - Pflugerville

Granger vs. Burton. Friday at 7 p.m. - Rockdale

Lake Travis vs. Weslaco. Saturday 4 p.m. - Alamodome

Vandegrift vs. Longview. Saturday 6 p.m. - Waco

Regents vs. 2nd Baptist. Friday - Brenham

Veritas vs. Dallas Lutheran

Summit vs. Baytown Christian

Here is a list of games around the entire state, from 6A to 2A.

Class 6A

Euless Trinity (10-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Denton's Apogee Stadium

Arlington Lamar (11-1) vs. Duncanville (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Allen (12-0) vs. The Woodlands (9-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Waco Midway (10-1) vs. Klein Oak (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, College Station's Kyle Field

Katy (11-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Cypress-Fairbanks (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Lake Travis (10-1) vs. Weslaco (11-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamodome

Converse Judson (11-0) vs. San Benito (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Benito

Haltom City (12-0) vs. Lewisville Hebron (8-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Denton's Apogee Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (9-3) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (9-2), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Longview (12-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (11-0), 6 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Mesquite Horn (5-7) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Huntsville's Bowers Stadium

Katy Tompkins (10-2) vs. Beaumont West Brook (10-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Cypress Creek (7-5) vs. Humble Summer Creek (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Houston's Rice Stadium

Austin Westlake (11-1) vs. Edinburg Vela (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

SA Northside Brandeis (10-2) vs. Brownsville Hanna (10-1), noon Saturday, San Antonio's Alamodome

Class 5A

NRH Birdville (11-1) vs. Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco's Ford Center

Lubbock Coronado (10-2) vs. Denton Ryan (12-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University

Mansfield Timberview (7-5) vs. Dallas Highland Park (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Frisco's Ford Center

Tyler (9-2) vs. Frisco Lone Star (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Dallas' Kincaide Stadium

Georgetown (9-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Bryan's Green Stadium

Hutto (11-0) vs. Richmond Foster (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller

SA Wagner (11-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome

CC Memorial (12-0) vs. Mission Memorial (11-1), 8 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamodome

Canyon Randall (6-6) vs. WF Rider (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress

Lubbock Cooper (12-0) vs. Justin Northwest (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Aledo (12-0) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Midlothian

Frisco Reedy (12-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Southlake's Dragon Stadium

Marshall (10-2) vs. Huntsville (11-1), 8 p.m. Saturday, Frisco's Ford Center

Fort Bend Marshall (12-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Baytown's Stallworth Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-3) vs. Kerrville Tivy (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, San Marcos' Bobcat Stadium

CC Calallen (11-1) vs. Brenham (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

Class 4A

Hereford (8-4) vs. Canyon (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Decatur (6-6) vs. WF Hirschi (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham

Waco La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Frisco's Ford Center

Argyle (12-0) vs. Celina (7-4), time TBD Friday, Denton's Collins Complex

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center

Van (10-2) vs. Henderson (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse

Sealy (12-0) vs. Liberty Hill (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop

La Vernia (11-1) vs. La Feria (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

Midland Greenwood (10-2) vs. Iowa Park (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Lubbock Estacado (9-3) vs. Glen Rose (10-1), 8 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Gilmer (6-6) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium

Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Jasper (12-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (8-4), TBD

Silsbee (8-4) vs. Giddings (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Cuero (11-1) vs. CC West Oso (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (8-4) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Class 3A

Eastland (9-3) vs. Shallowater (12-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sweetwater

Wall (9-2) vs. Brock (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs. Atlanta (7-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview's Pirate Stadium

Malakoff (9-2) vs. Gladewater (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium

East Chambers (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium

Franklin (10-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium

Altair Rice (11-1) vs. Edna (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Campo

Goliad (10-2) vs. Yoakum (10-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Cuero

Tulia (8-4) vs. Abernathy (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Canadian (11-1) vs. Spearman (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium

Gunter (12-0) vs. Comanche (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Springtown

Buffalo (12-0) vs. Holliday (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, NRH's Birdville ISD Complex

Corrigan-Camden (10-2) vs. Daingerfield (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Henderson

Troup (10-2) vs. Newton (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium

Blanco (10-2) vs. East Bernard (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville

Van Vleck (11-1) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (6-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rosenberg

Class 2A

Panhandle (10-2) vs. New Deal (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Dimmitt

Sundown (10-2) vs. Stinnett West Texas (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Bushland

Riesel (10-2) vs. De Leon (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Whitney

San Saba (12-0) vs. Celeste (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Tenaha (9-3) vs. Price Carlisle (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Hallsville

Garrison (10-2) vs. San Augustine (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium

Wallis Brazos (7-4) vs. Mason (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Converse's Rutledge Stadium

Shiner (11-1) vs. Refugio (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Farris Complex

Vega (7-4) vs. Stratford (7-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Gruver (11-1) vs. Clarendon (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Borger

Wellington (12-0) vs. Hamlin (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Iowa Park

Albany (7-5) vs. Wheeler (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Muenster (11-1) vs. Evadale (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Athens

Mart (11-1) vs. Grapeland (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Madisonville

Granger (11-1) vs. Burton (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Rockdale

Falls City (12-0) vs. Woodsboro (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Beeville

© 2018 KVUE-TV