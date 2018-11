AUSTIN — The second round of high school football playoffs happens this week.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule.

Vandegrift vs Klein Collins, Friday 1 p.m. at Waller

Georgetown vs New Caney, Friday, 1 p.m. at Bryan

Llano vs West Oso, Friday, 1 p.m. at Alamo Stadium

Shiner vs Hearne, Friday, 1 p.m. at Giddings

Lake Travis vs SA Madison, Friday, 2 p.m. at NB Canyon

Cedar Ridge vs Woodlands, Fri, 4 p.m. at Woodforest

Westlake vs SA Brennan, Friday, 4 p.m. at Alamodome

Blanco vs London, Friday, 5 p.m. at Floresville

Giddings vs Liberty Friday, 6:30 p.m. at New Caney

Flatonia vs Woodsboro, Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Ganado

Lexington vs Gunter, Friday, 6 p.m. at Mexia

Thorndale vs Refugio, Friday, 6 p.m. at Converse

Hutto vs Angleton, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Waller

Liberty Hill vs Gonzales, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Manor

Cameron Yoe vs Diboll, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Madisonville

Mason vs Weimar, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Hays

Manor vs Richmond Foster, Friday, 7 p.m. at Prairie View

Lampasas vs La Vernia, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at KRAC

Cedar Park vs Alvin Shadow Creek, Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan

Granger vs LaVilla, Friday, 7 p.m. at Poteet

Glenn vs Calhoun Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Bastrop

Round Rock vs Klein Oak, Saturday, 2 p.m. at Bryan

Regents vs Holy Cross, Friday, 2 p.m. at Hays

Veritas vs Houston Emery, Saturday, 2 p.m.

TSD vs Bay Area Christan, Saturday, 5 p.m. at Sealy

Summit vs Bulverde at Living Rock

