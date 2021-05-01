Sam Ehlinger selected 218th overall by the Colts

The Texas Longhorn quarterback is headed to the NFL.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas at Austin quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been drafted into the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.

At No. 218 overall in round six, Indianapolis has selected Ehlinger, the four-year UT quarterback who started 43 games for the Longhorns.

Ehlinger becomes the first Texas quarterback selected since Colt McCoy in 2010.

"Waking up it was like Christmas morning, not knowing where I was going to go, but understanding I did have a good chance of going somewhere," Ehlinger said. "So thankful for this opportunity and it's unbelievable truly."

ATX➡️Indy: Sam Ehlinger is headed to the @Colts. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YJf8YuQEEj — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 1, 2021

Ehlinger will begin his NFL career as a backup to Carson Wentz. The last time a former Westlake quarterback was the backup to Wentz, that team won a Super Bowl.

Former Westlake quarterback Nick Foles backed up Carson Wentz and won a Super Bowl.



Former Westlake quarterback Sam Ehlinger is now Wentz's backup. — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) May 1, 2021

Ehlinger becomes the fifth Texas player taken in this year's NFL Draft, the most since 2015.

“To even be considered in the NFL Draft is an unbelievable blessing and something that I’ve always dreamed of," he said. "From an emotional standpoint, I’m just so thankful. I know very few people get to have this opportunity.”

Ehlinger joins the following Texas Longhorns players, also headed to the NFL:

Samuel Cosmi, offensive lineman, 2nd round/51 overall, Washington Football Team

Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, 3rd round/69 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Ta’Quon Graham, defensive lineman, 5th round/148 overall, Atlanta Falcons

Caden Sterns, defensive back, 5th round/152 overall, Denver Broncos

