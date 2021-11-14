Round Rock's 'The Green Machines': Power soccer comes to Central Texas

The Green Machines play a sport designed for power wheelchair users – and they're inspiring others.

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of times a month, in Round Rock, nine athletes, a handful of coaches and several dedicated parents gather together to practice a sports called power soccer.

"Power soccer is basically just soccer in [motorized wheel] chairs, on super fast speed, I guess you could say," said team captain Tucker Waters.

Two teams of four attack and defend a 13-inch ball, while trying to score goals. Games are played in two 20-minute halves.

"You can still play the same sport other people are playing," said Green Machines athlete Drew Deckard.

"You suddenly have the ability to do something you never thought was possible," added Waters.

Ever heard of power soccer? Once you meet the members of The Green Machines, you'll never forget this sport!@powersoccerusa pic.twitter.com/gVJsvPwAyy — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 12, 2021

The group is coached by Laura Bachtel, an adapted physical educator in Pflugerville ISD who says there are a number of qualities that make this group special.

"They’re just a great group of passionate, competitive players, and they love to play together," said Bachtel.

"[Power soccer] gives people like me the ability to play a sport that challenges and inspires me," said Green Machines athlete Gavin Powell.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Green Machines, officiating any games, or if you know someone interested in joining the team, you can find more information at https://cpathtexas.org/programs/the-green-machines/.