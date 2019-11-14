ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Big 12 Conference recently tweeted that they have selected the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex to be home to the next three soccer championship games!

The $27 million complex opened in May of 2017 with hopes of gaining more visitor attraction – three years later, that's exactly what they got.

“Round Rock has a history of supporting soccer and the Big 12 is looking forward to that engagement as we continue to elevate this event,” said Dayna Scherf, Big 12 executive associate commissioner for championships.

The championship consists of an eight-team, single-elimination bracket, with the winners receiving the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, according to the Big 12.

The conference said that it has been seven years since the SOC Championships have been held in Texas. From 1997 to 2012, the games were held in San Antonio, Texas, at the Blossom Soccer Stadium.

"There's nothing bigger in Texas than watching Big 12 sports and Round Rock is thrilled to host the conference soccer championships for the next three years," said Chad McKenzie, City of Round Rock Sports Management and Tourism Director. "The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex was built for premier athletic events just like this and we look forward to providing the student-athletes and fans an unforgettable tournament experience."

The games will come sooner than you think. Put your name on the waitlist for tickets here.

