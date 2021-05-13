Round Rock Express lifts mask mandates on games at Dell Diamond

Per an MLB update, clubs can defer to local authorities regarding coronavirus requirements.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Masks and face coverings are no longer required at Dell Diamond.

Major League Baseball released an update on Thursday saying clubs can choose to follow local mask standards at ballparks.

In accordance, the Round Rock Express will be deferring to the State of Texas, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock mask policies and lifting all requirements for Round Rock Express games at Dell Diamond.

Dell Diamond recently reopened its gates on May 6, after serving as a vaccination site for the past few months.

In lieu of the new MLB update, the Express assured fans that socially distant "pod style" seating options that were part of their reopening plan are still available.

The Express will open a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) this Thursday at 7 p.m.