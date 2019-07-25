ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express announced some exciting news on Thursday!

The team will be hosting the 2021 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game at Dell Diamond for the first time ever. Dell Diamond previously served as the host of the Double-A All-Star Game in 2001 while the club was a member of the Texas League.

The game puts the brightest players from the Pacific Coast League up against the best players in the International League, which allows baseball fans to see a game they wouldn't normally get to see during the regular baseball season.

"We could not be more excited to bring the Triple-A All-Star Game to Dell Diamond in 2021," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "This is one of the biggest baseball-related events to take place in Round Rock's storied history and we're anxious to get to show off our great city and ballpark to our friends across Minor League Baseball."

Some of the festivities for All-Star Week include the Triple-A Home Run Derby and an All-Star luncheon.

The 34th annual Triple-A All-Star game is scheduled for July 2021, but the dates and times will be announced closer to the 2021 summer.

Tickets for this game will be announced in the near future, Round Rock Express said.

