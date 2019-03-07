ROUND ROCK, Texas — What better way to celebrate America's birthday than at a baseball game that ends with a spectacular firework show?

The Round Rock Express team is preparing for a busy night Wednesday at Dell Diamond for their annual holiday game. The baseball team plays a home game on the third or fourth day of July every year.

The RR Express general manager said this game is usually the season's biggest night. About 13,000 people are expected to show up. He said it could be the top-grossing game in the franchise's 20-year history.

RELATED: List: 4th of July fireworks, events in the Austin area

Round Rock will play against Omaha. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $12, or you can sit on the lawn for only $8. To purchase tickets, click here. Go here for more information about the Round Rock Express Independence Day Celebration.

WATCH: New food, snacks at Round Rock Express games

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

2-year-old killed during home invasion near Houston; suspects on the run

It's now legal for homeless to camp on Austin streets

Austin's The Great Outdogs displays 'NOT Kid Friendly' sign