'Back to the ballpark' | Dell Diamond will open at reduced capacity for Round Rock Express' 2021 season

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express is making preparations for another unusual season but announced on Wednesday Dell Diamond will welcome back fans this year at a reduced capacity.

"Our team has been working closely with the City of Round Rock and Williamson County to develop a safe re-opening procedure since the pandemic began. This plan has been executed several times over the last 11 months at various events at the ballpark," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "The health and safety of guests, players and staff remains our top priority and we are confident that our plan allows for a limited number of fans to re-enter Dell Diamond in a safe, appropriate and responsible manner."

As required by Major League Baseball (MLB), Dell Diamond's seating bowl has been reconfigured to pod-style seating with groups of seats available in each pod. As local, state and federal percentage capacity requirements are eased, Dell Diamond will continue to operate under this configuration for now to maintain social distancing between each pod.

MLB is also expected to initially mandate a player safety buffer zone that could potentially restrict the use of the front rows of several sections closest to the diamond and dugouts, as well as the berm area around the bullpens.

Dell Diamond is also transitioning to become exclusively digital and cashless to further reduce touchpoints around the facility. All tickets and parking issued by Round Rock Express will be digital going forward. Fans are encouraged to use digital tickets on their phones, but those wishing to print their tickets at home will still be able to do so.

Additionally, per MLB policies, all fans over the age of 2 must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Dell Diamond property for Round Rock Express games unless eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

Another change at the diamond this season is an extension of the protective netting down the left field and right field lines, increasing the number of seats that will be protected from foul balls, bats and other objects entering the seating bowl. The new extension of the netting will stretch from Section 112 through Section 126, ensuring the majority of the stadium will be protected.

Ticketing will also work a little differently this season. Express Season Members will get first priority to access tickets, which will become available during a predetermined window and on a homestand-by-homestand basis. Season Members who previously purchased 2020 or 2021 memberships will automatically receive a credit to their account equivalent to the number of seats in the account for each game in the current homestand.

All seating will be first-come, first-served, as it won't be possible to place Season Members in their usual seats under the current stadium configuration. If and when the 6-foot requirement expires and Dell Diamond can operate at full capacity, Season Members will automatically receive their original seat location for all remaining games.

After a brief window for Season Members to select their tickets, the remaining inventory will go on sale to the general public.

All 2020 and 2021 Flex Plan and 2020 single-game ticket buyers can contact the Round Rock Express Ticket Office (tickets@rrexpress.com or 512-255-2255, extension 1) when tickets become available to the general public in order to redeem vouchers to be exchanged for tickets, based on availability. All 2020 Flex Plans have been automatically deferred to the 2021 season with each account receiving two additional bonus vouchers, free of charge.

All 2020 single-game tickets will be matched at a two-for-one rate for the 2021 season, free of charge.

View the Round Rock Express 2021 schedule below:

2021 Round Rock Express Schedule ABQ - Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) LV - Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)ELP - El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) RNO - Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)OKC - Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) SAC - Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)RR - Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) SL - Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)SUG - Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) TAC - Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

The Round Rock Express will continue to monitor and evaluate the team's overall health and the procedures put in place throughout the season.

"We are optimistic that these procedures set for Opening Day will be eased as the summer continues and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "I ask all fans visiting Dell Diamond to be flexible as we navigate these changes to our normal routines. We strive to emerge from this as a stronger and safer team, and can’t wait to welcome each of you back to the ballpark."

On Dec. 9, 2020, the Texas Rangers invited the Triple-A Round Rock Express to become its affiliate. On Feb. 9, 2021, the Express announced it had accepted the invitation for the next 10 seasons.