AUSTIN, Texas — Suzuki's Alex Rins took his first career MotoGP victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday after six-time race champion Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead midway through the race.

Marquez had been undefeated at the Circuit of the Americas and was well on his way to another easy victory when a mistake through a corner sent his motorcycle tumbling with 11 laps to go.

Marquez spilled his Repsol Honda after breaking out of the long straight. He tried to get back on and restart but couldn't, and then collapsed onto his back. Rins then chased down Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and passed him for the lead with four laps to go.

The fall also knocked Marquez out of the lead on the season championship as he chases his sixth title in seven years.

Rins had won at the track in Moto3 and Moto2.

