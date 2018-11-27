SAN ANTONIO — State Representative Lyle Larson has filed a bill in the Texas House aimed at returning the classic Thanksgiving football game between Texas A&M and the University of Texas.

In a press release Tuesday, Larson's staff says that his decision to file House Bill 412 was made "after another Thanksgiving void of one of the most historic collegiate football rivalries."

The Aggies and Longhorns football teams haven't played each other since 2012, an absence Rep. Larson chalks up to "pettiness and unwarranted egos of those involved at the time."

House Bill 412 would require the two universities to face off every year for a nonconference game on either the fourth Thursday, Friday, or Saturday of November.

READ: House Bill 412

In a statement, Larson says that the state government "owe[s] it to Texans to do all we are able to bring back this storied rivalry....It's time for folks in Austin and College Station to get in a room and make a deal to restore the rivalry."

