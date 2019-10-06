A Red Sox legend has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the Dominican Republic, according to local media outlet CDN 37.

RELATED: Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

RELATED: Red Sox pull out stops for David Ortiz: Number retired, bridge named in honor

According to a tweet from ESPN reporter, Enrique Rojas, "David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Santo Doningo amusement center, his father Leo Ortiz told ESPN Digital."

In another Tweet ESPN reporter, Marly Rivera, said Rojas spoke to David Ortiz's father who said he was informed his son was shot in a burglary attempt and taken to a medical center.

This story will be updated.