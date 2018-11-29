TEXAS — Just days after being forced out as head coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly landed an opportunity as the offensive coordinator at the University of Southern California.

The former New Braunfels High School Unicorn quarterback and Texas High School Football Hall of Famer was fired as the Red Raiders head coach after three consecutive 7-loss seasons.

According to Gerard Martinez of USCFootball.com, Kingsbury has agreed in principle to become Clay Helton's offensive coordinator for the Trojans.

BREAKING: Hearing that former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed in principle to be #USC offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/ubSn794Pq9 — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 29, 2018

But college football reporter Bruce Feldman stated this is not a done deal.

Pump the brakes on the Kliff Kingsbury to USC talk. His agent Erik Burkhardt just told me “it’s premature to say that any decision (by Kliff) has been made.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2018

A source in Lubbock echoed the same in a text to KVUE's Shawn Clunch by stating, "It's not a done deal, yet."

Kingsbury and former Texas Tech quarterback expressed his gratitude on Twitter earlier this week for the opportunity to coach his alma mater.

Thank you, Kliff Kingsbury, for leaving this university better than you found it, twice.



You’re forever a Red Raider.



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/RIW0WCxuHg — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 25, 2018

