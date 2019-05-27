AUSTIN, Texas — Bru McCoy's time with the Texas Longhorns may be coming to an end.

The wide receiver is reportedly transferring back to the University of Southern California after transferring to the University of Texas in January. McCoy's time with USC was short-lived after transferring to UT just a few weeks after enrolling at the California university.

USC reporter Chris Trevino first reported the news Monday of McCoy's possible transfer back to USC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

