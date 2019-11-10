AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fans are on their way to Dallas, but not without their school spirit. They made a pit stop at the Texas favorite, Buc-ee's, in Temple.

"Honestly, being with all of my pledge brothers, my pledge sisters, it's going to be fantastic," said Baylor Watkins, a Texas fan. "Honestly, we're going to show OU who is better. It's all about the culture. It's about showing OU who's better."

Burnt orange took over Temple's Buc-ee's and the Red River showdown is less than a day away. Fans said they're excited to cheer on their favorite team.

RELATED:

Forecast: Red River Showdown

Red River Showdown: Battle of Heisman candidate QBs – Ehlinger vs. Hurts?

Austin couple going to their 22nd consecutive Red River Showdown this weekend

This Texas player could accomplish something against Oklahoma this weekend no other Longhorn has

Be prepared for Texas-sized Red River Showdown ticket prices

"I started working for the University of Texas in 2010 and I got branded. They pay for a lot of my bills," said Gerry Ruffino. "Texas is going to win. It's going to be a high-scoring game, 48-45 again with a field goal to win the game."

"Getting that result on the end of the weekend, that's all I'm looking forward to, getting that golden hat," said Kristian Leiner.

The game starts at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin's moonlight towers: Was a serial killer really behind their construction?

Cat gets IV drip after mating with 5 felines during wild night at pet hotel

Austin health officials warn about increase in STDs in Travis County

Dr. Phil examines new theories in Rodney Reed case

Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry