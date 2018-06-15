AUSTIN -- Former Westlake quarterback Nick Foles has always been a champion in our eyes but now he has the ring to prove it.

This year's Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles received their Super Bowl LII championship rings Thursday night.

Foles even got a standing ovation as he was called up to receive his championship ring.

According to USA Today, the Super Bowl rings are made of 10-karat white gold with a total of 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires.

Westlake Nation shared their excitement for the former quarterback on Facebook.

