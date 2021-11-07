Pro Stars Camp: Over 2 dozen NFL stars coach Central Texas kids in Pflugerville

A one-day camp provided memories for local kids, and $40,000 for charity.

AUSTIN, Texas — From Heisman finalists to NFL all-pros, dozens of pro football players stepped foot onto The Pfield in Pflugerville on Saturday – not to play the game they love, but to coach it.

"It's my first time being at a camp, with real NFL players" said camp attendee Leeshad Preston. "It felt good."

"This is actually insane," said former Longhorn and current Cincinnati Bengal Joseph Ossai. "The amount of talent that's here is crazy!"

"It's stacked, man," said former Longhorn and current Miami Dolphin Malcolm Brown. "I don't think I've ever seen this stacked of a list with NFL guys."

Around 30 current pro football players donated their time and expertise to help teach kids in Central Texas the tips and tricks they have learned on the field.

Another big thanks to the pro stars camp today for allowing me to show my skills and helping me put my name out there. @CoachScales_ I think I’ve found my new position 😂😂 @Raekwondavis_99 pic.twitter.com/cZSp63li78 — Jah Griffin (@jah_griffin) July 11, 2021

"The fundamentals and techniques that we learned in this game, some of the greatest players are out here coaching them, and those guys use the same techniques that we're going to be teaching," said Brown.

Instead of the pro players accepting payment to be at the Pro Stars Camp, the event's proceeds all went to charity – $20,000 checks were presented to Foster Village and Alex Okafor's Survivor Scholarship Fund.