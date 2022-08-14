Pro athletes flock to Austin-based kinesiologist to elevate their game

Eric Ferguson is the owner and lead kinesiologist at The Continuum Method and has treated professional athletes like Lance Armstrong, Tyler Herro and Jahlil Okafor.

AUSTIN, Texas — We live in a world where physical wellness is such a major part of many of our lives. From the average person to professional athletes, everyone just wants to feel healthy and strong.

On Steck Avenue, right across the street from Anderson High School, several professional athletes actually visit The Continuum Method in Austin to tap into their hidden strength, flexibility and overall performance.

Eric Ferguson is the owner and lead kinesiologist at The Continuum Method and has treated professional athletes like Lance Armstrong, Tyler Herro and Jahlil Okafor.

"People usually wait until they're broken to figure out they need to fix something," Ferguson told KVUE Sports Anchor Tyler Feldman. "So what we do, we can fix those things so that they're not broken anymore."

Ferguson said he and his team take an in-depth look at exercises to see how they help or hurt people who go to The Continuum Method.

"We're able to actually fine tune things and figure out, 'Hey, this exercise is going to make you healthy. This exercise or this movement, whether it's yoga, Pilates, or whatever it is, these things are going to make you inflamed, irritated, and it's going to push you toward a continuum of disease versus pushing you toward a continuum of health,'" he said.

The Continuum Method has a three-step process, according to Ferguson.

"Our primary service that everything is completely centered around is what we're doing here on the table. So we're going to do what's called muscle activation techniques. And what we're going to do is we're going to test to find where there are limitations in motion first," he said.

"After that, that's going to guide us to where there's potentially inhibition in the muscles, where muscles are actually not receiving a signal. It's not the same thing as strength. It's actually almost more like a reflex of the muscles," Ferguson continued.

"We can do our work here with MAT, and then as soon as we're done making changes here and making sure all the muscles are on functioning properly, we go out there, load it, reinforce it, make sure everything holds under load," he said.

To sum it all up, Ferguson said this:

"You're only as strong as your weakest link. We make the weakest link stronger in here."

