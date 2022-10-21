Preview: Austin FC seeks first win over FC Dallas in Western Conference semifinal

The match kicks off this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Q2 Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will face FC Dallas this Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Q2 Stadium.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m. Austin FC advanced to the semifinals last Sunday when they defeated Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout, 3-1, after extra time ended in a 2-2 score.

MLS MVP finalist Sebastián Driussi scored both of Austin’s goals in regulation as the Verde and Black came back from a two-goal deficit, while goalkeeper Brad Stuver saved two RSL penalty attempts in the shootout.

The first playoff match result makes the Verde and Black the first MLS team in history to win four matches in a single season in which it trailed by multiple goals.

Austin FC now prepares to face a team it has played five times in the past two years but has never beaten. The matchups resulted in three losses and two ties, but never a win.

Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff remains hopeful that his team will find a way to come out on top this Sunday.

"It'll be challenging, they're a good team, they provide some challenges, but we've also found a way to score goals against them as well. So at home, we have to be responsible with what we're trying to do, and again this game is about winning -- that's all it's about," Wolff said. "There's a performance that's needed, an energy that's needed, we're certainly aware of the opponent but the record speaks for itself. This is a team that we haven't beaten yet, so it's something we're aware of and we want to change quickly."

The winner of the Texas matchup will face Los Angeles Football Club after it beat LA Galaxy, 3-2, Thursday night. LAFC will host the winner of Austin FC and FC Dallas on Oct. 30 for the right to advance to the MLS Cup on Nov. 5.

Sunday's game will be broadcast and will be on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. On the radio, the match will be broadcast on KASE-FM (ALT 97.5) in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube