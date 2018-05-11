Playoffs start next week for high school football teams in the Friday Football Fever area. Some districts are basically set -- but some are a race to the finish.

13-6A:

This district is almost set. Stony Point needs to upset Vandegrift and have Vista Ridge upset Round Rock to edge the Dragons. But it looks like it will be Cedar Ridge and Round Rock in Division One, with Hendrickson and Vandegrift in Division Two.

It’s almost a done deal for the playoffs. Langham Creek and Cy Woods should be Division One (with Cy Woods being #1 and playing Roud Rock and Langham Creek #2 and playing Cedar Ridge). Division Two may be tougher with Cy Ranch #1 and Tomball Memorial #2, but that could change this week when they play.

25-6A:

Lake Travis and Hays will go Division One. Westlake and Bowie will go Division Two.

District 26-6A still needs to be decided. Judson will win Division One and play Hays. New Braunfels plays Smithson Valley and if the Unicorns pull an upset, it will come down to tie breakers. If Smithson Valley wins, they will be the other Division One team (to play Lake Travis) while Steele and Schertz Clemens should be the teams in Division Two, barring upsets.

11-5A I:

Hutto is the district champ. Cedar Park, Georgetown and Manor are the other three playoff teams. If Manor beats Cedar Park this week, there could be a three-way tie for second. Otherwise, it will be Cedar Park #2, Georgetown #3 and Manor #4.

12-5A I:

Seguin, Dripping Springs and LBJ are the top three teams. If LBJ beats Seguin this week, there will be a three-way tie. Otherwise, it’s Seguin #1, Dripping Springs #2, LBJ #3. McCallum will be #4 unless Crockett can upset Dripping Springs and have McCallum lose to Travis.

13-5A II:

This is the most wide open race. Glenn is in as district champs. East View plays Elgin and is in with a win. Brenham plays Weiss and is in with a win. Bastrop, Cedar Creek and Elgin need wins and tie-breaker help. Several scenarios possible, with some coming down to three-way tie with Bastrop, Cedar Creek and Elgin. Bastrop beat Cedar Creek by 1. Cedar Creek beat Elgin by 3. Elgin beat Bastrop by 3.

They will play 14-5A II, which has Tivy, Alamo Heights and Medina Valley and Boerne Champion in fourth.

14-4A I:

Another interesting race, with five teams for the four spots. Liberty Hill is in as district champs. Lampasas is looking good in second place. Canyon Lake and Fredericksburg are tied for third. Taylor is still alive with one district win over Fredericksburg. If Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Taylor win this week, there is a three-way tie with Canyon Lake, Fredericksburg and Taylor. Taylor beat Fredericksburg by 22. Fredericksburg beat Canyon Lake by 7. Canyon Lake beat Taylor by 17. If Fredericksburg beats Lampasas, it should be a tie for fourth between Canyon Lake and Taylor. Canyon Lake owns the tie-breaker. If Burnet upsets Taylor or Canyon Lake upsets Liberty Hill this week, it changes everything!

They’ll play 13-4A I in the first round. State-ranked Sealy should win that district, with Needville and Brazosport two and three. The fourth spot will probably come down to a tie-breaker with the winner getting a date with Liberty Hill in the first round.

12-4A II:

Giddings and LaGrange play for the district title this week. Caldwell has the tie-breaker with Bellville. Bellville has the tie breaker with Smithville. Smithville and Caldwell play this week.

This district plays 11-4A II in the first round with Sweeny, Wharton, LaMarque and Houston Washington.

13-4A II:

Cuero, Navarro, Wimberley and Llano make it with Eastside and Bandera missing out.

They will play 14-4A II, with Crystal City, Devine and Hondo on top. Pearsall has the tie-breaker with Carrizo Springs.

10-3A I:

Cameron Yoe, Troy, Rockdale and Academy are the playoff teams.

They will face 9-3A I in the first round. West, Grandview and Teague are the top three teams. Whitney plays Groesbeck for fourth place.

8-3A II:

Clifton, Lexington and Rogers are the top three teams in this five team district. Florence and Hamilton will play for the last playoff spot on Friday.

They play 7-3A II that is almost set. Buffalo, Edgewood and Palmer are in. Rice has the edge for the last spot.

13-3A II:

Blanco and Ingram Moore are in. Sonora has the edge for 3rd place. If Brady beats Sonora, those four teams will probably be in. If Sonora beats Brady, there may be a three-way tie for 4th that would include Johnson City.

East Bernard and Van Vleck highlight 14-3A II. Tidehaven is the third team. Schulenburg and Ganado play for the last playoff spot this week.

13-2A I:

Thorndale and Holland are at the top of this district with Hearne and Milano at #3 and #4.

Mason is the headliner in 14-2A I. Brackettville, Junction and Center Point round out the district.

13-2A II:

Granger, Bremond, Iola and Chilton are the playoff teams.

That district plays 14-2A II in the first round. Burton and Snook are on top with Flatonia and Louise getting the last two spots.

