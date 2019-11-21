HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 18, 2018.

A Santa Fe High School pitcher who was injured in the mass shooting at the school last year has signed to the University of Houston.

Rome Shubert, who is set to graduate next year, tweeted he “can’t wait to continue to play baseball at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Coogs!”

Shubert was struck in the head during the shooting on May 18, 2018 that left 10 people dead and 13 others injured. Doctors said the bullet missed every major artery.

RAW VIDEO: Santa Fe High School pitcher, UH baseball commit speaks about surviving shooting

Since the tragedy, Shubert returned to the mound, pitching in the playoffs this year for Santa Fe and at the New Balance Future Star Series National Tournament.

RELATED: Pitcher wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting back on the mound

Congratulations, Rome!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM