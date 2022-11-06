Pflugerville ISD Special Olympics team brings home silver from USA Games

The Pflugerville Falcons represented the Lone Star State in the Special Olympics USA Games held in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pflugerville ISD's Special Olympics flag football team captured the silver medal in the USA games.

The Pflugerville Falcons represented the Lone Star State in the Special Olympics USA Games held in Orlando, Florida this week. The team was selected for the national games through a lottery.

They put the work in, practicing every Wednesday leading up to the game and it paid off big time for the team.

The team competed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex where professional NFL players play at every year during the Pro Bowl.

The games opened on June 5 and run through June 12. More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean traveled to Florida to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and features 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports with 30 events throughout the week.

