Pflugerville HS cheer squad wins national competition

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville High School cheerleading team brought home the top prize this weekend as it secured the top place at the Cheer America Cheer Bowl Nationals in Galveston.

The Panthers won first place in the small varsity division and earned the grand champion title in the school division for tallying the highest score.

By winning the competition, the team secured its invitation to The One Cheer and Dance Finals in the spring. Teams that place first, second or third at the national competition receive an invitation, but only grand champion teams receive a paid bid to participate.

Members of the Panther cheer squad also received championship rings and jackets along with national champion and grand champion banners to hang up at the high school.

The One Cheer and Dance Finals consists of five regional competition and winners of each division from the regionals will qualify for a virtual national championship this summer to crown "The One Champion."

