PfISD renames track meet to honor former coach Todd Schonhar

Schonhar died in January after complications from COVID-19.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD leaders on Thursday formally decided to rename the Connally High School track and field team's annual meet in honor of former coach Todd Schonhar, who died earlier this year due to complications from COVID-19 at age 57.

Students and staff met at Cougar Stadium on Thursday for a ceremony renaming the home meet to the Todd Schonhar Memorial Cougar Relays.

“Coach Schonhar meant a lot to our athletes and to our coaches, so we wanted to do something to give back to him and his wife so she knew how special he was to all of us,” said newly-appointed head track coach Brenda Samuels.

Schonhar's widow, Julie, attended the ceremony. Along with others in attendance, she wore an orange ribbon in honor of the coach, who played football and baseball at Clemson University. He eventually served as a graduate assistant at Clemson and at the University of Oklahoma.

Additionally, Coach Schonhar served as an assistant football coach at Galena Park North Shore High School, where he earned a state championship in 2003, as well as Northern Illinois University, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin State University and Stony Point High School before he started working at Connally.

Thursday's event took place at the start of the track meet and included the unveiling of a Todd Schonhar Memorial Cougar Relays banner, the presentation of colors by the Connally Army Junior ROTC Color Guard and the presentation of flowers to Mrs. Schonhar at midfield.

“Our Cougar family and community is still very sad and, as you can tell, there was a lot of emotion on the field,” Connally Principal Paula Gamble said.

“It was tough but I wanted to be there for our athletes and a lot of them were close to him,” Samuels added. “My heart is heavy but I’m glad our coaching staff was able to be here for them.”

Coach Schonhar will also be remembered in a private memorial service on March 20 in his hometown of Easley, South Carolina. Guests can attend virtually by visiting this link.

Additionally, family members have created the Todd Schonhar Memorial Scholarship fund in his honor. Contributions may be made online here.