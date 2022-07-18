Outside the Box with Austin FC's Brad Stuver

KVUE's Tyler Feldman chats with the ESPYS-nominated goalkeeper while doing laundry.

AUSTIN, Texas — In KVUE's third episode of Outside the Box with Austin FC, Tyler Feldman goes to a local laundromat and does laundry with goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Stuver shares his love for coffee, air folds, giving back to the Austin community, and the success of Austin FC.

There is definitely some ~magic~ in the Austin air. The ~tide~ has quickly turned in favor of @AustinFC. I’m just glad @Brad_Stuver was ~down(y)~ to do laundry and chat about his team’s success, @ESPYS nomination and life. Outside the Box. Sunday night on @KVUE. #VERDE pic.twitter.com/5VCT3jlnh0 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) July 14, 2022

The Ohio native also shares his hero and why organizations like The Laundry Project, Equality Texas and Athlete Ally are so important to him and his wife, Ashley.

Stuver is the first-ever MLS player to be nominated for the ESPYS Humanitarian Award. The winners will be announced Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. CT on KVUE.

