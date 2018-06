AUSTIN -- Mike White has been named the new head coach of the UT softball program, succeeding Connie Clark, who stepped down after the season ended.

White led Oregon to five Women’s College World Series and five Pac 12 Conference titles during his nine seasons as the Ducks' head coach.

He also led Oregon to nine straight Super Regional appearances.

White will formally be introduced as the second head coach of the UT softball program Tuesday morning.

Mike White named Head Softball Coach at Texas 🤘👏 #HookEm



Welcome to the Longhorns family Coach White!https://t.co/0JrP867eko pic.twitter.com/LshSFSeozv — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 25, 2018

