AUSTIN, Texas — In November of 2015, Charles Omenihu and Patrick Mahomes met for the first time in their football careers.

In that matchup in Austin, Omenihu recovered a Mahomes fumble, but Mahomes and Texas Tech would go on to beat Omenihu and Texas.

On Sunday, in their first matchup in the NFL, Omenihu was at it again.

Omenihu's strip-sack of Mahomes just before the half led to a Deshaun Watson rushing touchdown a play later, which capped off a 20-point second quarter for the Texans.

"I knew their line movements," Omenihu said of the play. "When they said a certain word, I knew I was going to be rushing one-on-one with the center. I knew I had a chance to convert... just had to make that play."

Houston would go on to top Kansas City 31-24, giving Omenihu his second win over Mahomes between their matchups in college and their first in professional football.

