Taylor native Fred Kerley earns silver medal in 100m

Kerley performed at his personal best but was beat out by another Texas-born Olympian.

TAYLOR, Texas — Taylor got some representation on the Olympic stage on Sunday night when one of its very own earned a silver medal in track and field – Fred Kerley.

Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who was born in El Paso, won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt. Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim for gold in the high jump. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches.

According to USATF, Kerley marked his personal best, clocking in at 9.84.

Kerley also brought home a bronze medal in the 400m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, as well as a gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.