Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan is Tokyo-bound on Team USA Baseball

Ryan joins USA Baseball’s 24-man roster for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a right-handed pitcher.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan is Tokyo-bound. USA Baseball announced their 24-man roster for the 2021 Olympic Games on Friday.

Ryan joined Round Rock’s minor league baseball team in 2021 as a right-handed pitcher in his Triple-A debut. He’s struck out 22 and walked 13 during the 2021 season, according to a press release.

In his five seasons with the Minor League, Ryan has combined to go 11-11 with 207 strikeouts and 82 walks in 140 games.

Ryan’s previous honors include Midwest League All-Star and Florida State League All-Star. He’s originally from Huntsville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Three other Round Rock Alumni, RHP's Anthony Carter and Nick Martinez and infielder Patrick Kivlehan, are also on Team USA. The only other time Round Rock Express was represented at the Olympics was in 2000, according to the press release.

USA Baseball will take the field against Israel for their first game in the Olympic baseball tournament on Friday, July 30, at 5 a.m. CST. The team is also set to play Korea on Saturday, July 31.