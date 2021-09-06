x
Olympics

LIST | Tokyo 2020 Olympians with Texas ties

We've compiled some of the athletes from Texas, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the Olympics, over the course of two weeks, more than 11,090 athletes from more than 200 counties will participate in nearly 340 medal events in more than 30 sports during the 2020 games. 

Some of those thousands of athletes are from right here in Texas. We've compiled some of those athletes, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

The games conclude on Aug. 8, with the Paralympics taking place on Aug. 24.

We will be updating this list with more athletes and medal winners as the events happen and medal ceremonies continue.

Archery (women's)

Mackenzie Brown - Flint, Texas

Baseball

Shane Baz - Cypress, Texas

Scott Kazmir - Cypress Falls, Texas

Simeon Woods-Richardson - Sugar Land, Texas

Basketball (women's)

Ariel Atkins - Dallas, Texas

Britney Griner - Houston, Texas

Basketball (men's)

Kevin Durant - University of Texas 

Khris Middleton - Texas A&M University

Luka Dončić (representing Solvenia)

Boxing (women's)

Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs - Houston, Texas

Cycling (men's)

Lawson Craddock - Houston, Texas

Connor Fields - Plano, Texas

Diving (women's)

Alison Gibson - Austin, Texas

Hailey Hernandez - Southlake, Texas

Diving (men's)

Jordan Windle - UT Austin

Fencing (women's)

Courtney Hurley - San Antonio, Texas 

Kelley Hurley - San Antonio, Texas

Anna Van Brummen - Houston, Texas

Gymnastics (women's)

Simone Biles - Spring, Texas 

Jordan Chiles - Spring, Texas 

Ema Malabuyo (alternate) - Flower Mound, Texas 

Karate (men's)

Tom Scott - Richardson, Texas 

Rowing (women's)

Gia Doonan - UT Austin

Rugby (men's)

Kevon Williams - Houston, Texas 

Shooting (women's)

Austen Smith - Keller, Texas 

Shooting (men's)

Phillip Jungman - Caldwell, Texas 

Keith Sanderson - San Antonio, Texas 

Skateboarding (women's)

Jordyn Barratt - Dallas, Texas

Skeet Shooting (men's)

Vincent Hancock - Fort Worth, Texas
Gold

Softball (women's)

Catherine Osterman - Houston, Texas

Swimming (women's)

Natalie Hinds - Athens, Texas
Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Lydia Jacoby - UT Austin

Simone Manuel - Sugar Land, Texas
Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Erica Sullivan - University of Texas 

Swimming (men's)

Townley Haas - University of Texas

Drew Kibler - UT Austin

Table Tennis (women's)

Huijing Wang - Sugar Land, Texas

Tennis

Austin Krajicek - Sugar Land, Texas  

Track and Field (women's)

Valarie Allman - Austin, Texas

Teahna Daniels - University of Texas, Austin 

Tara Davis - University of Texas at Austin

Ariana Ince - Gonzales, Texas 

Annie Kunz - Texas A&M University 

Sally Kipyego - Texas Tech

Maggie Malone - Texas A&M University

Inika McPherson - Port Arthur, Texas

Jasmine Moore - Grand Prairie, Texas 

Athing Mu - Texas A&M University 

Raevyn Rogers - Houston, Texas

Gabby Thomas - University of Texas 

Track and Field (men's)

Ronnie Baker  - TCU

Trayvon Bromell - Baylor University 

Ryan Crouser - University of Texas 

Bryce Deadmon - Missouri City, Texas 

Kendra Harrison

Bryce Hoppel - Midland, Texas 

Fred Kerley - San Antonio, Texas 

Benard Keter - Texas Tech

KC Lightfoot - Baylor University

Steffin McCarter - Copperas Cove, Texas 

Will London - Waco, TX

Volleyball (women's)

Chiaka Ogbogu - Coppell, Texas

Weightlifting (women's)

Sarah Robles - Wylie, Texas 

Wrestling (women's)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Katy, Texas 

Information from TeamUSA.org

