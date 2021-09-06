LIST | Tokyo 2020 Olympians with Texas ties

We've compiled some of the athletes from Texas, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Olympics, over the course of two weeks, more than 11,090 athletes from more than 200 counties will participate in nearly 340 medal events in more than 30 sports during the 2020 games.

Some of those thousands of athletes are from right here in Texas. We've compiled some of those athletes, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

The games conclude on Aug. 8, with the Paralympics taking place on Aug. 24.

We will be updating this list with more athletes and medal winners as the events happen and medal ceremonies continue.

Archery (women's)

Mackenzie Brown - Flint, Texas

Baseball

Shane Baz - Cypress, Texas

Scott Kazmir - Cypress Falls, Texas

Simeon Woods-Richardson - Sugar Land, Texas

Basketball (women's)

Ariel Atkins - Dallas, Texas

Britney Griner - Houston, Texas

Basketball (men's)

Kevin Durant - University of Texas

Khris Middleton - Texas A&M University

Luka Dončić (representing Solvenia)

Boxing (women's)

Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs - Houston, Texas

Cycling (men's)

Lawson Craddock - Houston, Texas

Connor Fields - Plano, Texas

Diving (women's)

Alison Gibson - Austin, Texas

Hailey Hernandez - Southlake, Texas

Diving (men's)

Jordan Windle - UT Austin

Fencing (women's)

Courtney Hurley - San Antonio, Texas

Kelley Hurley - San Antonio, Texas

Anna Van Brummen - Houston, Texas

Gymnastics (women's)

Simone Biles - Spring, Texas

Jordan Chiles - Spring, Texas

Ema Malabuyo (alternate) - Flower Mound, Texas

Karate (men's)

Tom Scott - Richardson, Texas

Rowing (women's)

Gia Doonan - UT Austin

Rugby (men's)

Kevon Williams - Houston, Texas

Shooting (women's)

Austen Smith - Keller, Texas

Shooting (men's)

Phillip Jungman - Caldwell, Texas

Keith Sanderson - San Antonio, Texas

Skateboarding (women's)

Jordyn Barratt - Dallas, Texas

Skeet Shooting (men's)

Vincent Hancock - Fort Worth, Texas

Gold

Softball (women's)

Catherine Osterman - Houston, Texas

Swimming (women's)

Natalie Hinds - Athens, Texas

Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Lydia Jacoby - UT Austin

Simone Manuel - Sugar Land, Texas

Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Erica Sullivan - University of Texas

Swimming (men's)

Townley Haas - University of Texas

Drew Kibler - UT Austin

Table Tennis (women's)

Huijing Wang - Sugar Land, Texas

Tennis

Austin Krajicek - Sugar Land, Texas

Track and Field (women's)

Valarie Allman - Austin, Texas

Teahna Daniels - University of Texas, Austin

Tara Davis - University of Texas at Austin

Ariana Ince - Gonzales, Texas

Annie Kunz - Texas A&M University

Sally Kipyego - Texas Tech

Maggie Malone - Texas A&M University

Inika McPherson - Port Arthur, Texas

Jasmine Moore - Grand Prairie, Texas

Athing Mu - Texas A&M University

Raevyn Rogers - Houston, Texas



Gabby Thomas - University of Texas

Track and Field (men's)

Ronnie Baker - TCU

Trayvon Bromell - Baylor University

Ryan Crouser - University of Texas

Bryce Deadmon - Missouri City, Texas

Kendra Harrison

Bryce Hoppel - Midland, Texas

Fred Kerley - San Antonio, Texas

Benard Keter - Texas Tech

KC Lightfoot - Baylor University

Steffin McCarter - Copperas Cove, Texas

Will London - Waco, TX

Volleyball (women's)

Chiaka Ogbogu - Coppell, Texas

Weightlifting (women's)

Sarah Robles - Wylie, Texas

Wrestling (women's)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Katy, Texas