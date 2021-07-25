x
Olympics

Lee Kiefer becomes first American woman to win gold in individual foil

Lee Kiefer, a four-time NCAA fencing champion at Notre Dame, won the gold medal Sunday in Women's Foil.
Gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the United States, holds her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's individual Foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

CHIBA, Japan — Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It’s the third Olympic gold for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won in saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

Lee Kiefer wins Women's Foil at Tokyo Olympics

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's individual Foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

