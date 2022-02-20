10 moments Team USA won't soon forget from the Winter Olympics in Beijing

Team USA finished the Games with 25 medals, including eight gold. These were some of the best moments from the Games.

BEIJING, China — As the 2022 Winter Olympics came to an end of Sunday, we look back at some of the most-memorable times from the Games in Beijing. From the tears, to the medals and the record-breaking moments, these are ten things we soon won't forget from Beijing.

Shaun White calls it a career

Shaun White's career is over. The legend of snowboard halfpipe had his final run at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals. White didn't make the medal stand this time around, although he got oh so close. His score of 85.00 was 2.25 points away from bronze.

Erin Jackson makes history with gold

Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.

ERIN JACKSON WINS IT!



Nathan Chen was perfect

Elana Meyers Taylor becomes most-decorated woman to compete in bobsled

In what could be her final Winter Games, Douglasville, Georgia's Elana Meyers Taylor made Team USA proud with her fifth Olympic medal. She now has won more medals than any Black athlete in Winter Olympic history, the most by any women's bobsledder at the Olympics and two more than any other Olympic bobsledder, male or female, has won for the United States.

Elana Meyers Taylor is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in Olympic bobsled.



Older Olympians get it done

Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics debut of mixed team snowboardcross. For Baumgartner, 40, it's the first medal for him in four Olympics. Jacobellis, 36, won her first gold medal in women's snowboardcross earlier in the week, 16 years after a silver at the Torino Olympics.

Jessie Diggins now has gold, silver, bronze

In the final day of the Games, Jessie Diggins took silver in cross-country skiing. It is the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. She is now the most-decorated cross-country American skier ever with three medals, one of every color!

What a FINAL! 🥉



Chloe Kim becomes first to win back-to-back golds

Chloe Kim fell to her knees in tears after her first run in the women's snowboard halfpipe finals in Beijing on Thursday. It turns out, that first run – with a score of 94 – was enough to secure a gold medal for the 21-year-old. Kim is now the first-ever back-to-back Olympic snowboarding champion in women's halfpipe.

A nod to women's hockey

It has been one of sports’ fiercest and longest-running rivalries - the United States versus Canada in women's hockey. And Team USA came oh-so-close to taking gold. Instead, they leave Beijing with a silver medal and nothing to be ashamed of. The Americans, who have two Olympic golds, settled for their fourth silver medal, with all losses coming against Canada.

What a run for @usahockey! 🏒



Kallie Humphries becomes US citizen, wins first-ever monobob event

Kaillie Humphries is bringing home the gold for the U.S. weeks after becoming an American citizen. Humphries became the first woman to win Olympic gold medals for two different countries, and the first Olympian to win gold for both the U.S. and Canada. She also is the first woman to win three golds in bobsledding, with a chance for a fourth later this week in the two-person event.

