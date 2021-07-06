x
US divers take silver in men's 3-meter springboard

Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco finished second to China in Wednesday's competition.

TOKYO, Japan — A pair of Indiana University divers have won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew Capobianco, a current IU student, and 2018 graduate Michael Hixon took second place in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard final Wednesday with a score of 444.36.

The Americans finished second to the Chinese pair of Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi, who dominated the event with 467.82 points. Germans Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger took the bronze.

Hixon won a silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics five years ago. He finished 10th in the individual 3-meter event. 

Capobianco was making his Olympic debut in the event. He will also compete in the individual 3-meter springboard event, which starts Monday, Aug. 2 at 2 a.m. ET.

Credit: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States' pose for photo after winning silver medals during the men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

