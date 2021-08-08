All the medals the US won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA edges China to capture the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics with 39

The United States racked up 113 total medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. The U.S also won the most gold medals, 39, edging out China by one. Japan is third with 27.

The Tokyo Olympics closed Sunday. The closing ceremony will air in the U.S. in primetime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead

The United States' beach volleyball "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold over Australia in the final match Friday. With the win, Ross completed her set of Olympic beach volleyball medals: silver in London, bronze in Rio de Janeiro, and a gold she won with Alix Klineman at the Tokyo Games.

American gymnast Jade Carey, 21, won the gold medal on floor exercise. She bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final last Sunday to claim the top spot on the floor with a score of 14.366.

American record-holder Valarie Allman got to work early this past Monday in the women's discus final. Her first attempt won her Olympic gold at 68.98 meters.

Last Sunday morning, Team USA had its best weightlifting result at the Olympics in over two decades. Kate Nye took silver for the United States' best result in the sport since 2000.

Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.

The only male swimmers with five gold medals at a single Olympics:



Mark Spitz

Matt Biondi

Michael Phelps

Caeleb Dressel



That's the list. Legendary. #TokyoOlympics — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.

When Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday, she became the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling and the second American woman overall.

"It means that they see someone like themselves on that podium" - @MensahTamStock, on what it means for young girls watching her gold medal win 👏👏👏#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/k4B57r8ou0 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 3, 2021

American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Click here to watch all of Suni Lee's all-around gold medal-clinching routines.

Click here for a list of live streams for Friday, August 6.

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.

NEWS CENTER Maine staff, including Chelsea Bard, Griffin Stockford, Erin Keller, and Jeff Schools have contributed to this report.