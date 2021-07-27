All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 52 total medals—including 19 gold—in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. Saturday morning, China finally caught up to the Americans and tied the U.S. with 46 total medals, but by the evening swimming events, the U.S. regained their lead as Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke both swam to gold.
The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 30 of the 52. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold. Dressel has gone on to win three more gold medals, breaking his own world record in the 100-meter butterfly in the process.
Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.
Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.
On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.
Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.
Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.
American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.
Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Overall, China leads with 21 gold medals, while the U.S. follows with 18. Japan is third with 17.
Warning: Potential spoilers ahead
Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:
GOLD: 19
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Chase Kalisz
- Swimming—Men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple
- Swimming—Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men's 800-meter freestyle: Bobby Finke
- Swimming—Men's 100-meter freestyle: Caeleb Dressel
- Surfing—Women’s: Carissa Moore
- Fencing—Women’s foil: Lee Kiefer
- Taekwondo—Women’s 57kg: Anastasija Zolotic
- Shooting—Women’s skeet: Amber English
- Shooting—Men’s 10-meter air rifle: William Shaner
- Shooting—Men’s skeet: Vincent Hancock
- Basketball—Women's 3-on-3
- Gymnastics—Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee
- Swimming— Men's 100-meter fly: Caeleb Dressel
- Swimming—Women's 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men's 50-meter freestyle: Caeleb Dressel
- Swimming—Men's 1500-meter freestyle: Bobby Finke
- Swimming—Men's 4x100-meter medley relay: Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple
SILVER: 20
- Gymnastics—Women’s team all-around: Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter individual medley: Emma Weyant
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Jay Litherland
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter individual medley: Alex Walsh
- Swimming—Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Erica Sullivan
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter butterfly: Regan Smith
- Swimming—Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay: Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky
- Shooting—10-meter air rifle mixed team: Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
- Equestrian—Dressage team grand prix: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Diving—Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Softball
- Diving—Men's synchronized 3-meter springboard: Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon
- Shooting—Trap women: Kayle Browning
- Swimming— Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Swimming— Men's 200-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Triathlon—Mixed relay: Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, and Morgan Pearson
- Cycling—BMX freestyle: Hannah Roberts
- Track & Field—Women's shot put: Raven Saunders
- Swimming—Women's 4x100-meter medley relay: Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil
BRONZE: 13
- Skateboarding—Men’s street: Jagger Eaton
- Swimming—Men’s 100-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter freestyle: Kieran Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter backstroke: Regan Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, and Simone Manuel
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter individual medley: Hali Flickinger
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter butterfly: Hali Flickinger
- Triathlon—Women’s individual: Katie Zaferes
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter individual medley: Kate Douglass
- Swimming— Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Anne Lazor
- Track— 4x400-meter mixed relay: Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood
- Shooting—U.S. Trap mixed team: Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows
