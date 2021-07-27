All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Saturday night, the U.S. leads with 52 total medals

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 52 total medals—including 19 gold—in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. Saturday morning, China finally caught up to the Americans and tied the U.S. with 46 total medals, but by the evening swimming events, the U.S. regained their lead as Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke both swam to gold.

Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.

The only male swimmers with five gold medals at a single Olympics:



Mark Spitz

Matt Biondi

Michael Phelps

Caeleb Dressel



That's the list. Legendary. #TokyoOlympics — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.

A THREE-PEAT for LEDECKY!



Gold in London, Rio, and now TOKYO in the women's 800m freestyle for @KatieLedecky! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/Yw613YyWi6 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Click here to watch all of Suni Lee's all-around gold medal-clinching routines.

Overall, China leads with 21 gold medals, while the U.S. follows with 18. Japan is third with 17.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 19

SILVER: 20

BRONZE: 13

Click here for a list of live streams for Saturday, July 31

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.