AUSTIN — It's only Monday but the tension between rivals Texas and Oklahoma are already trickling in on social media.
In a press conference today, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was not in the mood to talk about Texas, specifically quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Murray said he had "no comment" when asked whether he respects Ehlinger's game.
The heat between the two quarterbacks goes back to the Red River Showdown when Ehlinger appeared to try and shake hands with Murray after the game, only to have the OU quarterback brush him off.
Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also staying mum on the topic.
These two will battle for the Big 12 Championship this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC/KVUE.
