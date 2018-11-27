AUSTIN — It's only Monday but the tension between rivals Texas and Oklahoma are already trickling in on social media.

In a press conference today, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was not in the mood to talk about Texas, specifically quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Murray said he had "no comment" when asked whether he respects Ehlinger's game.

Kyler Murray when asked on Monday how much he respects Texas QB Sam Ehlinger's game.#BoomerSooner | #BeatTexaspic.twitter.com/aRFvLhKPLo — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 26, 2018

The heat between the two quarterbacks goes back to the Red River Showdown when Ehlinger appeared to try and shake hands with Murray after the game, only to have the OU quarterback brush him off.

Kyler Murray, on the postgame handshake drama with Sam Ehlinger back in October: "If we would've won the game, I wouldn’t have run up to him in that moment.” Murray was then asked how much he respected Ehlinger’s game. Murray: “I have no comment on that." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also staying mum on the topic.

Ok. Cool

Hook Em! 🤘🏻 — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) November 26, 2018

These two will battle for the Big 12 Championship this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC/KVUE.

