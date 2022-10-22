No. 11 Oklahoma State rolls past No. 20 Texas, 41-34

Texas led 31-24 at halftime as both teams gained more than 300 yards before the break.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday.

Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field.

Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU the previous week.

Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II intercepted two of Quinn Ewers' passes for the Cowboys, and Kendal Daniels picked off Ewers in the final minute to end the Longhorns' final threat.

Bijan Robinson ran for 140 yards and a touchdown and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass for Texas (5-3, 3-2). Ewers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, but he went 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two interceptions in the second half.

Texas led 31-24 at halftime as both teams gained more than 300 yards before the break.

Sanders' 10-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley and the extra point tied the game at 34 with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, setting up the final frantic minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: Ewers couldn't get it going on the road in the second half. The Longhorns had been solid defensively throughout the season, but Oklahoma State made numerous spectacular plays to move the ball.

Oklahoma State: As in the Texas Tech win, the Cowboys improved defensively in the second half and let Sanders, their veteran quarterback, bring it home. Oklahoma State held the Longhorns to three points in the second half.

UP NEXT

Texas visits Kansas State on Nov. 5.

Oklahoma State visits Kansas State on Oct. 29.

