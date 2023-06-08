Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

The Sooners have won six titles since 2016 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women's College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2016 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma's only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and had the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average — even after losing Division I career home run leader Jocelyn Alo from last year's team.

UCLA was the only other program to win three straight titles, from 1988-90. But the Bruins lost 19 games during that stretch. Oklahoma has dropped just eight during its three-peat.

Bahl, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, did not allow an earned run in 24 2/3 innings during the WCWS. She went 4-0, earned the save in Thursday's game and became the first pitcher since 1992 to work at least 20 innings at the World Series without allowing a run.

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning after Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Mack Leonard's homer. That was plenty of cushion for Bahl, who struck out three and threw 39 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Sandercock pitched a complete game for Florida State (58-11), which made its third finals appearance in the past five World Series. The Seminoles won the title in 2018 and were runners-up to Oklahoma in 2021.