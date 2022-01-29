x
No. 18 Oklahoma narrowly defeats No. 9 Texas

The Longhorns saw their four-game win streak snapped when Oklahoma won with a score of 65-63.

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63. 

Taylor Robertson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners. Oklahoma remained in a tie with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead. 

Rori Harmon had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas. The Longhorns saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Oklahoma’s Liz Scott scored the game winner on running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left for her only points of the game.

